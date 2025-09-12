Shuvael Ben Gvir, the son of National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, spoke about the personal meeting he had in the US with the pro-Israeli right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated this week.

He said that the meeting took place during a trip he took before he drafted in an elite IDF unit. “I met Charlie during a trip I took before drafting. I approached him and told him that he was an inspiration for the videos I upload. We started talking and when I told him that I was from Israel, he immediately had a big smile and he replied enthusiastically, “God bless you.”

The young Ben Gvir described how Kirk shared the reasons why he works on his projects and his vision to make America and the world a better place. “I shared with him that I was on a trip before enlisting in the IDF and he was very enthusiastic - even more so when he found out that I was Ben Gvir’s son. I ended the conversation by telling him that he was the future of the US, and I truly believed it.”

Ben-Gvir also said that Kirk made a deep impression on him. "Charlie was 31 years old, eloquent, intelligent, courageous, and above all, willing to sacrifice a lot to achieve his goals. Charlie was a great lover of Israel, and his death is not only a huge loss to the US, but to the entire world. May his memory be blessed."