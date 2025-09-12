Israel National NewsGlobal NewsAgainst ignorance, for Israel: Watch Charlie Kirk fight on the frontlines of advocacyAgainst ignorance, for Israel: Watch Charlie Kirk fight on the frontlines of advocacyCharlie Kirk would stand with a microphone in front of students, allowing them to ask any question and present any claim, including on Israel. He responded with calm and simplicity.Israel National News Sep 12, 2025, 8:45 AM (GMT+3)Charlie Kirk Found a mistake? Contact usGet the latest news in your mailboxTo read the article in Hebrew