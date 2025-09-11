The Hamas terror organization published photos on Thursday from the funeral in Doha for those eliminated in Israel's strike on its headquarters in the Qatari capital, attended by the Qatari Emir.

The images show senior organization officials Osama Hamdan and Izzat al-Rishq, but acting Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya is nowhere to be seen.

Earlier in the week, al-Rishq's name was among those who were in the building that was struck in Doha. Al-Rishq, a member of Hamas's diplomatic bureau and the head of its office of Arab and Islamic relations, operated for years from Jordan, Syria, and Qatar.

Khalil al-Hayya is the acting leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip following the elimination of Yahya Sinwar. He resides in Qatar after years of operating in Gaza. He joined Hamas during the First Intifada, was imprisoned in Israel in the 90s, and survived several assassination attempts.

Earlier in the day, Hamas Spokesman Fozi Barhoum revealed that al-Hayya's wife and daughter-in-law were wounded in the Israeli strike in Doha. In addition to al-Hayya's son, who was killed, his chief of staff, Jihad Labad, and three of his escorts were eliminated.