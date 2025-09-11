The IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated that troops of the 162nd Division are operating on the outskirts of the Sheikh Radwan area and in the Jabaliya area, expanding the combat further into the region and preventing terrorist organizations from entrenching themselves in the perimeter.

The troops are striking military infrastructure used for terrorist purposes, eliminating terrorists, and locating and dismantling underground tunnel routes.

In addition, troops from the 401st Brigade located and dismantled an explosives site in Jabaliya and a weapons storage facility on the outskirts of Gaza City. In addition, two terror tunnel routes hundreds of meters long were dismantled on the outskirts of Gaza City.

Troops from Givati Brigade located and dismantled dozens of terrorist infrastructure sites and numerous weapons in the area, and eliminated several terrorists.

Troops from the 215th Brigade are conducting targeted strikes on terrorist infrastructure and eliminating terrorists in the Gaza Strip. The troops eliminated dozens of terrorists, including the platoon support commander in the Al-Furqan Battalion and the head of a Nukhba terrorist squad that infiltrated Israeli territory on October 7th.

IDF troops led by the Southern Command continue to operate against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in order to protect the security of Israel’s civilians.