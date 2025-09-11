The IDF struck in the Ain Baal area on Thursday, eliminating Wasim Saeed Jaba‘i, a terrorist in the Iranian Imam Hossein Division, who was also active within the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

The terrorist was a central figure in the force buildup efforts and strengthening of the division, advanced weapons procurement deals, assisted in launching missile and rocket attacks against the State of Israel during operation “Northern Arrows”, and led the efforts to rehabilitate the division following the operation.

The Imam Hossein Division is an Iranian militia used by the IRGC’s Quds Force to bolster the “axis of resistance” and employ forces against the IDF and Israeli civilians.

During operation “Northern Arrows”, the division took part in fighting and assisted Hezbollah in targeting both IDF troops and citizens of the State of Israel. Today, the division is operating from Lebanese territory in coordination with the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

The IDF stated that the terrorist’s activities constitute a violation of the understanding between Israel and Lebanon.