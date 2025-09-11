"סימן מלמעלה": הדולר המיוחד מהרבי הוענק לשר אליהו צילום: דוברות

At 770, the central Chabad synagogue in Brooklyn, Minister Amichai Eliyahu was presented with a dollar from the late Lubavitcher Rebbe in a special ceremony.

The minister received the bill, which was given by the Rebbe himself decades ago, from Rabbi Menachem Mendel Gerlitzky, the chief gabbai of the Rebbe's house, during the celebrations of the month of Elul. The dollar was given to the minister after words of encouragement and inspiration that he delivered to the gathered crowd.

This is the dollar that the Rebbe gave to Rabbi Gerlitzky on the exact day of the historic meeting between the minister’s grandfather, Rabbi Mordechai Eliyahu, and the Lubavitcher Rebbe in 1989.

הדולר שקיבל הרב אליהו צילום: באדיבות המצלם

Minister Eliyahu was deeply moved when he received the dollar and said that he had recently prayed to receive a dollar from the Rebbe. "This is a special and emotional moment for me. The family connection to the Rebbe through my holy grandfather, and the fact that I received a dollar on the exact day of that historic meeting—it feels like a sign from above."

The Rebbe’s dollars are considered rare and special items in the Hassidic world, with each dollar carrying a personal blessing from the Rebbe.