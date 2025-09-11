On October 7, 2023, Natan’s world was shattered.

As a veteran ZAKA volunteer with 27 years of service, he was among the first responders to the scenes of horror that unfolded that day. He ran between burning cars and destroyed homes, carrying the lifeless bodies of parents and children, doing everything he could to give the murdered their final dignity.

But no amount of training could prepare him for the emotional scars he would carry afterward.

Before that day, Natan was not only a responder — he was also a passionate chef and boutique event producer. His kitchen, once filled with the aromas of fine meats and joyful celebrations, was his livelihood and his life’s work. He built it with his own hands, and it stood as a symbol of his creativity, resilience, and dedication.

But after October 7, the same kitchen became a place of unbearable memories. Every sound, every smell, every tool reminded him of the horrors he witnessed. The joy he once found in his work was gone — replaced by trauma he couldn’t escape.

His business collapsed. The clients stopped calling. The events stopped coming. And the trusted suppliers who had stood by him in better days were left unpaid — not because Natan didn’t care, but because he simply couldn’t keep going.

He now faces hundreds of thousands of shekels in debt.

Still, Natan refuses to walk away. He refuses to declare bankruptcy. Despite the crushing financial pressure, he is determined to repay every supplier, every partner, every person who once believed in him.

“I’m not asking for pity. I’m asking for a chance to live,” Natan says. “I want to rebuild, but with integrity. I won’t build my future on broken promises. I need to pay back those who stood with me.”

Today, Natan dreams of a new beginning — a career in a different field, one that won’t reopen his wounds but will allow him to support his family with dignity. But before he can move forward, he needs to resolve the past.

The same man who spent decades running toward danger to help others is now fighting for his own survival — not with desperation, but with honor. He is not asking for a handout. He is asking for a way to restore what was lost: his integrity, his livelihood, and his ability to be a father and provider.

Your donation goes directly toward repaying the small businesses and suppliers who are still waiting. Every shekel raised clears real invoices — not abstract needs. No middlemen. No delays. Just real, immediate impact.

For 27 years, Natan gave of himself to save others in their darkest moments. Now he needs our help to rebuild his life with the same dignity he gave so many others.