The tragic murder of Charlie Kirk is more than the loss of a courageous patriot. It is a chilling moment in American history that must be recognized for what it truly is: an assassination attempt on President Donald J. Trump and an act of war against the very fabric of the nation.

Charlie Kirk was targeted because he was the voice of a movement, a close ally of President Trump, and a fearless advocate for truth. To believe that this was merely an isolated attack on an individual is to ignore the clear and present danger facing America. The shooter could not reach President Trump directly — so he chose the next best way to strike: by silencing the President’s voice through one of his most trusted allies.

We must remember Butler, Pennsylvania. It was there that President Trump was spared by a miracle. A sniper’s bullet grazed by him in the blink of an eye, missing only because Providence caused the President to turn his head at the exact second of impact. The world witnessed how close America came to losing its leader in an instant. Charlie Kirk, however, was not as fortunate. He took the bullet meant for the President — and his sacrifice must be honored as such.

This murder was not simply the act of a lone madman. It is the culmination of years of escalating hatred, cultivated in environments that should have been bastions of learning and dialogue but instead have become breeding grounds of violence and division. University campuses across America, once proud symbols of freedom of thought, are now hotbeds of radicalization where dissenting voices are silenced, patriotism is mocked, and violence is tolerated — even celebrated.

Let us be absolutely clear: allowing universities and institutions to normalize hate speech and violent rhetoric is not an exercise of free speech; it is the fuel that drives attacks like the one that claimed Charlie Kirk’s life. The shooter’s bullet was not forged in a vacuum — it was forged in classrooms, in lecture halls, and in the echo chambers of social media, where hatred of America, hatred of Trump, and hatred of freedom are nurtured and encouraged.

Enough is enough. America must wake up before it is too late. We cannot afford to stand silently while political violence becomes the new norm. We cannot pretend that the murder of Charlie Kirk was anything less than an attack on the President of the United States, and by extension, on every citizen who believes in the rule of law, democracy, and freedom.

To honor Charlie’s memory, we must speak the truth without hesitation: this was an assassination attempt on President Trump, and the loss of Charlie Kirk must be recognized as one of the most brazen assaults on the U.S. Government in modern history. Anything less is a betrayal of his sacrifice and a dangerous dismissal of the threat we face.

Our leaders must take decisive action. Universities that promote hate should lose their funding. Institutions that enable violence should be shut down. Law enforcement and intelligence agencies must treat this as a coordinated act of domestic terrorism, not as a lone incident. And every American must look in the mirror and ask: will I remain silent, or will I stand up for my country?

Charlie Kirk’s murder is heartbreaking. It has struck at the very heart of America, shaking us to our core. But his death must not be in vain. If we rise to this moment — if we call this evil by its name, confront it, and defeat it — then Charlie’s sacrifice will be remembered as the moment America turned the tide against hate and reclaimed its voice.

This is not a time for silence. It is a time for courage. It is a time for justice. And it is a time for America to wake up.

This is an act of war against the nation!

Duvi Honig is founder and chief executive officer of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce. The Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce is a global umbrella of businesses of all sizes, bridging the highest echelons of the business and governmental worlds together stimulating economic opportunity and positively affecting public policy of governments. His work has been recognized by both Presidents Obama and Trump.