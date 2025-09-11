Political commentator Matthew Dowd was fired from MSNBC after he implied that Charlie Kirk's murder was justified.

During the network's broadcasts and reporting on the shooting, Dowd was asked about the environment in which such a shooting occurs, and said of Kirk that he was one of the most polarizing young figures in America. He aslo claimed that Kirk was constantly pushing hateful rhetoric aimed at particular groups.

Dowd added, “You can’t stop with these sort of awful thoughts you have and then saying these awful words and then not expect awful actions to take place." Dowd also suggested that the shot came from one of Kirk's own supporters firing a gun in celebration.

The remarks provoked outrage on social media, and MSNBC's president issued an apology and fired Dowd.

MSNBC president Rebecca Kotler said, "During our breaking news coverage of the shooting of Charlie Kirk, Matthew Dowd made comments that were inappropriate, insensitive and unacceptable. We apologize for his statements, as has he. There is no place for violence in America, political or otherwise."

Kirk, an American right-wing activist, was shot dead last night (Wednesday) at an event he attended at a university in Utah. Kirk was known for his supportive positions toward Israel.

Kirk repeatedly emphasized his identification with the Jewish people and his opposition to antisemitism. In social media posts he wrote, "perhaps there is no non-Jewish person my age with a clearer and longer record of support for Israel."