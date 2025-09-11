Strauss announced the launch of its new line of products - CowFree, an innovative dairy alternative based on BLG protein, which is manufactured using precise fermentation technology. Arutz Sheva-Israel National News set out to taste this new product for ourselves, and we couldn't believe that it wasn't real milk.

The BLG protein, on which the products are based, is identical in composition to one of the proteins found in cow milk, but is not derived from animals and does not contain lactose.

The first products that will be launched in the coming weeks are Symphonia CowFree soft cheese alternative and Yotvata CowFree milk alternative, both of which are enriched with calcium and contain high-quality protein that consists of all essential amino acids. The products are not safe for those who are allergic to milk proteins. The Yovata milk alternative will carry Mehadrin (Rubin) kosher parve certification, and the Symphonia soft cheese alternative will be certified parve by the Rabbinate.

Strauss is the first company in Israel, and one of the first in the world, to bring this technology to the everyday consumer. The new line of products opens opportunities for a wide range of consumers: Kashrut observers who can now have a nice "milky" cup of coffee after a meat meal, people who are lactose intolerant, as well as vegans, and those who prefer to reduce their intake of animal products.

Speaking to Arutz Sheva, Strauss Group CEO and President Shai Babad said, "It's not as heavy as milk, it's lighter than milk. It has all the advantages that milk has; it has the same taste as milk, and all the disadvantages have been taken away.

"We are very excited, it's revolutionary, and part of destiny is to try to give solutions to the consumer, whatever they need and wherever they are," he remarked

Photo: Tal Agasi