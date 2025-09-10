הרמטכ"ל: "נמשיך להכות בחמאס בכל מקום" צילום: דובר צה"ל

IDF Chief of Staff LTG Eyal Zamir held a commanders’ discussion and briefing on Wednesday ahead of Operation ‘Gideon’s Chariots II’. The briefing was attended by General Staff commanders, corps commanders, and commanders of the divisions and brigades taking part in the ground operation.

In addition, the Chief of Staff conducted an approval of plans for the continuation of operations with the Commander of the Southern Command and other commanders.

"We are moving forward toward the next stages in the mission of dismantling the Hamas regime - this is our objective. We are going to bring down this regime, and nothing will stop us from accomplishing this mission. Before us stand two goals: the release of the hostages, which is a moral mission of utmost importance, critical, and essential, and alongside it, the mission of dismantling Hamas. These are the missions of our generation," the Chief of Staff stated.

"As I have said before, we will strike them and pursue them everywhere - in Judea and Samaria and in other places, as we did over the past 24 hours. We are closely examining the shifting balance of power in the Middle East. At the forefront of my mind, and that of the General Staff, are the objectives of the entire multi-front war," Zamir added.

He concluded: "We have already been at war for nearly two years, and we are now in its decisive stages. We are shaping a reality that will endure for generations; that is how we must view it."