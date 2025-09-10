המפגש המרגש בין עידן עמדי ואלי שרעבי באדיבות המצלם

Eli Sharabi, who survived 491 days in Hamas captivity, attended a concert on Tuesday by singer-songwriter and "Fauda" star Idan Amedi in Park Hayarkon in Tel Aviv. At the concert, Sharabi set up a stand to sell his new book "Hostage."

The two met behind the scenes and embraced emotionally.

"Yesterday, I got to set up a stand for my book 'Hostage' at dear Idan's concert," Sharabi wrote on social media the next day. "Idan told me in short how I was hostage number 49 when they wanted to rescue me."

"Thank you for the privilege of meeting you," he added, "And hearing from your side, as a reservist, what you experience there. Thank you to the soldiers for your endless work and your sacrifice; it's not a given.

"We still have to save 48 hostages who are in Hamas captivity," Sharabi wrote, "They don't have time! We won't stop until they all return!"