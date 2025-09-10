As part of Operation “Gideon’s Chariots II”, the Population Warning Department of the Southern Command and Unit 504 began an effort on Tuesday to warn the civilian population in Gaza City.

The IDF is employing a variety of operational tools, including the distribution of voice messages, dropping of leaflets, sending text messages, and conducting phone calls, all with the goal of reaching as many civilians as possible.

The IDF calls on civilians in the Gaza Strip to heed the official instructions for their safety and to avoid staying in areas designated as dangerous.

The leaflets that were dropped read: "To all residents and people present in Gaza City and all its neighborhoods, from the Old City and Tuffah in the east to the sea in the west, the IDF is determined to defeat Hamas and will operate in the Gaza City area with great force, as it has operated throughout the Gaza Strip.

"For your safety, evacuate immediately via the Al-Rashid corridor to the humanitarian area in Al-Mawasi. Remaining in the area is very dangerous. Attached is a phone number to report blockages and attempts by Hamas to prevent evacuation - 0529625830"