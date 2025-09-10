European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addressed the situation in Gaza today (Wednesday) and announced a series of new measures against Israel.

"What is happening in Gaza has shaken the conscience of the world. Man-made hunger cannot be used as a weapon of war. This must stop," she said.

Von der Leyen noted that the EU's aid to Gaza is larger than that of any other international actor, but, she said, "Europe must do more."

Among the measures she presented were suspending bilateral support to Israel, except funding for civil society and Yad Vashem; advancing sanctions against "extreme ministers" and "violent settlers"; partial suspension of the association agreement with Israel regarding trade matters; and the creation of an international donor group for the Palestinians, including a dedicated mechanism for Gaza's reconstruction.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar responded: "The European Commission president's remarks this morning are regrettable. Some of them are also tainted by the echo of Hamas's false propaganda and its partners. Once again Europe is sending a wrong message that strengthens Hamas and the radical axis in the Middle East. Israel, the only Jewish state in the world and the only democracy in the Middle East, is fighting a war of survival against extreme enemies seeking its destruction. The international community must support Israel in this struggle."

He added, "The president is well aware of Israel's efforts, including in cooperation with the European Union itself, to assist with the humanitarian response in Gaza. These are significant efforts carried out under complex conditions for nearly two years. The results of this effort are evident on the ground, among other things, in the dramatic drop in prices of basic goods in Gaza. However, the main element is missing from the president's statement: the suffering in Gaza is entirely the work of Hamas."

According to him, "The war itself began with Hamas's invasion of Israel and the October 7th massacre. Its continuation is the result of Hamas's ongoing refusal to release our hostages and lay down its arms. The suffering caused to Israelis and Palestinians alike is the fault of Hamas. Anyone who wants the war to end knows very well how to end it: the release of the hostages, the disarmament of Hamas, a new future for Gaza. Harm to Israel will not help achieve that; on the contrary, it entrenches Hamas and Israel's enemies in their refusal. The president of the Commission is mistaken in yielding to pressures from elements that seek to undermine Israel-Europe relations. This is a trend contrary to the interests of European countries themselves. And mainly: this is not a proper relationship between partners."