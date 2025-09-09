Israeli Ministers praised the attacks against the Hamas leadership in Doha today, despite some of them reportedly not having been warned ahead of time.

Economy Minister Nir Barkat (Likud) tweeted a Hebrew phrase meaning "Justice has been served."

Sports Minister Miki Zohar (Likud) wrote, "Thus may all your enemies be destroyed, Israel."

Negev Minister Yitzchak Wasserlauf added, "Wherever and however we choose."

Qatar has strongly condemned the attack, calling it a 'cowardly action in blatant disregard of international law."

Several families of the hostages stated: "We support the politicians, the army and the ISA on the significant attack in the capital of terror Qatar. This attack should have been a long time ago and it is very good that it was done. Only thus will the State of Israel win and recover the hostages."

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich declared, "A correct decision we made and a perfect execution. Terrorists do not and will never have immunity from Israel's long arm anywhere in the world. Thanks to all those involved and to the Almighty who gives us the strength to do mighty deeds".