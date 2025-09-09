The shooting attack at the Ramot Junction in Jerusalem, in which six Jews were murdered and dozens of others were wounded, has left families devastated and a community in shock.

The attack struck at the heart of a community already living under the shadow of ongoing conflict. But terror's goal of sowing fear and division will not succeed—not when we stand together.

The need is immediate and urgent. Shomrei Yisrael has mobilized emergency assistance for affected families facing mounting medical bills, trauma counseling needs, and funeral expenses. These families didn't ask for this tragedy, but they desperately need our help to rebuild their shattered lives.

Consider the mother hospitalized in serious condition, fighting for her life while her children wonder if she'll come home. Think of the families preparing funerals instead of family dinners. Picture the survivors who will need months of medical care and psychological support to heal from both physical wounds and emotional trauma.

This is more than charity—it's family taking care of family. In Jewish tradition, pikuach nefesh, saving a life, overrides almost all other considerations. Today, we have the opportunity to save not just lives, but futures, dreams, and the very fabric that holds our community together.

The terrorists sought to break our spirit, to make us live in fear, to convince us that nowhere is safe. But their bullets cannot shatter what truly makes us strong: our unity, our compassion, and our refusal to let evil triumph over good.

Emergency medical teams continue working around the clock. Trauma counselors are being deployed. Community leaders are coordinating support networks. But the financial burden on these families is overwhelming, and they need our immediate help.

Every contribution sends a powerful message: in our darkest moments, we stand together.

The children who witnessed this horror need therapy. The wounded need ongoing medical care. The families of those murdered need support during their mourning period when working is impossible. The community needs to know that when terror strikes, we respond not with fear, but with love and action.

As Jerusalem begins to heal, as families sit shiva, as survivors begin the long journey of recovery, they will not walk alone. Because when terror seeks to divide us, we respond with unity, compassion, and unwavering action.

This is our moment to prove that Am Yisrael is truly one family—bound together not just in grief, but in our commitment to lift each other up, to heal together, and to emerge stronger than before.

