Two weeks. That’s all it took between Macron’s grandiloquent announcement — “France recognizes the State of Palestine!” — and the implosion of his own government. Proof that when you play firefighter-arsonist in the Middle East, you end up burning down your own house.

At the Élysée, they probably thought they were pulling off a diplomatic coup: gifting a fictional state to a people trapped between Hamas and misery, while collecting a few likes on Twitter. The result? A majority evaporating faster than a crate of wine at a railway workers' strike.

Ministers vanished in true “Free Palestine” fashion: a loud slogan with nothing behind it. France, the last colonial power still preaching morality, has just run its own crash test: recognize 'Palestine', lose Matignon. Bravo, maestro.

We could headline it this way: "'Palestine' recognized, government gone," or "Macron invents kamikaze politics."

Two weeks! That’s the record time Macron managed to keep his balancing act between the magic trick of “I recognize Palestine!” and the implosion of his own cabinet. Call it express diplomacy: an imaginary state for some, and a very real resignation for others.

At the Élysée, they thought they’d make history. Instead, France turned into a ghost state. Ministers disappeared faster than a shipment of hash in Marseille.

In Jerusalem, they must have burst out laughing: "No need for sanctions — they self-destruct!" Meanwhile in Paris, MPs are tearing their beards out along with the last scraps of credibility.

Macron pulled off a rare feat: proving the Palestinian state exists… in France! An imaginary land, governed by mirages, populated by phantom ministers, and administered via TikTok.

And the French people? They got themselves a circus: a Republic on autopilot, with MPs flailing around like extras from “Days of Our Lives” in the middle of a breakdown.

Moral of the story: Macron recognized Palestine… and turned France into an occupied zone: occupied by emptiness, stupidity, and the grotesque.

Diplomatic recognition: next up, Macron will recognize Santa Claus, Unicorn Land, and his own track record.

Macron, agent of Qatar, waving a “Palestinian State” flag, stumbles and impales himself on his own petard, while a Hamas fighter laughs in the background and a French minister flees with a suitcase full of corruption scandals. Behind them, the Élysée lies in ruins, ministers jumping out of the windows.

In the background, a laughing Hamas hands out dollar bills to suburban mullahs.

Big headline slogan: “PALESTINE CREATED, FRANCE LIQUIDATED”

Macron fired a rocket into his own foot. Next stop: an embassy in Gaza, and a bunker at the Élysée.

All that’s left for Macron is to follow the Mufti of Jerusalem’s path — flee the country and end up in an Airbnb in Qatar.

As for the Wednesday, September 10th protest slogans, we Frenchmen suggest:

“A state for Palestine, a coffin for France!”

“Fewer ministers, more mirages!”

“From the Seine to the desert, Macron makes us disappear!”

Remember the words to the Patriarch Abraham: Those who bless the Jews will be blessed, and those who curse them will be cursed.

Spain, listen carefully.

Australia, listen carefully.

Belgium, listen carefully.

Ireland, listen carefully.

Norway, listen carefully.

And all of you anti-Jewish politicians, listen carefully.



