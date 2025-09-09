The High Court of Justice ruled yesterday that the state has until November 16 to update whether it will promote a draft policy for Arab citizens or regulate the issue through legislation.

The hearing was held in a panel that included President Yitzhak Amit and Justices David Mintz and Yechiel Kasher.

The petition was filed by Mordechai Yair Balans, a haredi citizen, against the Minister of Defense and the Attorney General. The petitioner demands that the state be ordered to send conscription orders to all Israeli citizens, including Arabs, or to refer them to national-civilian service.

Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs claimed that there is a "double standard" in the conscription policy. Adopting enforcement and sanctions against the haredi sector only "creates the appearance of improper selective enforcement," Fuchs wrote.

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara clarified that there is no basis for the claim of a violation of equality "due to the significant difference between the characteristics of the two groups." However, changing the policy is at the government's discretion.

The government claims that there is no regulated policy on the subject, and questions of general exemption must be determined in primary legislation. Currently, Arabs can volunteer for security service, and their requests are examined on an individual basis.

After the update in November, the High Court will examine how to continue handling the petition.