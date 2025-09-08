IDF Chief of Staff LTG Eyal Zamir visited on Monday an observation point overlooking the area from which the terrorists who carried out the attack earlier today in Jerusalem came.

Zamir held a situational assessment in the field together with the Commander of Central Command, MG Avi Blot, the Commander of the Judea and Samaria Division, BG Kobi Heller, the Commander of the Binyamin Regional Brigade, and additional commanders.

“We are here following a very severe attack in the heart of Jerusalem. I ordered a full closure of the area from which the terrorists came. We will continue with a determined and ongoing operational and intelligence effort, we will pursue terror cells everywhere, and we will thwart terrorist infrastructure and its organizers. We must study, investigate, and draw the necessary lessons," the Chief of Staff stated,

He noted that the day saw intensive activity in all arenas; "We are expanding activity in order to achieve the decisive defeat of Hamas, and are operating offensively and proactively in all arenas."

Zamir added, "The terrorist was neutralized by an IDF soldier from the Hashmonaim Brigade and by an additional civilian. This is an example of the operational edge expected of IDF troops. I have great appreciation for the composure and determination they demonstrated. I send my deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded.”