נשיא המדינה שוחח עם נהג המונית שסייע לקשישה אבי קנר, מקליט: אבנר דביר

President Isaac Herzog spoke on Monday with Yigal, the taxi driver who bravely rescued an elderly woman from the scene of the murderous shooting attack earlier in the day at the Ramot Junction in Jerusalem.

The President praised the taxi driver's actions and stated, "I am excited to talk to you, dear Yigal. You are really an example of civilian bravery. I saw the video and I said, 'Get me Yigal!' Kudos to you! You are a model citizen.

"I want to say thank you, you bring great pride to the State of Israel, and I want to wish you good health, happiness, and joy," he added.

Yigal replied that he felt obligated to care for the elderly passenger. "I don't see this as an act of heroism; I think every taxi driver in such a situation must act this way. There's a passenger here, an elderly woman aged about 85 - I had to rescue her."