Name: Nechama

Mother: Michal

Age: 1 year

Residence: Israel

Treatment Location: Houston, USA

Diagnosis: Liver cancer (Hepatoblastoma)

Nechama has been sick since she was just a few weeks old and has already survived twice after doctors lost hope. She has a very high chance of beating the disease, but the treatment spans over 20 months - with each cycle lasting 6 months.

Her mother is facing this battle alone but is fighting with everything she has and promised her daughter she will do whatever it takes to get her the treatment she needs.

Please support Nechama

















Baby Nechama is only a year old and already fighting for her life, battling liver cancer. Baby Nechama is only a year old and already fighting for her life, battling liver cancer.

Nechama’s parents found a treatment course that can cure her. It's long, far away and very expensive, and that can't do it alone.

Will you help them give Nechama a future, a life?

Your support today could give this little girl her tomorrow.

Click here to help her>>>













