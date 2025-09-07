German Bundestag member Kathrin Göring-Eckardt experienced a dramatic siren during a visit to the Jewish orphanage “Mishpacha” in Odessa, Ukraine, where 124 Jewish children are being educated.

Göring-Eckardt and the children ran to a shelter when they heard the siren, illustrating the harsh reality of daily life under war in Ukraine.

The German politician who first met the children about three years ago, after they escaped in a rescue operation led by Rabbi Avraham Wolf, the orphanage’s founder and chief rabbi of southern Ukraine, was warmly welcomed by the children and staff.

She spoke to them, recognized familiar faces from her previous visit, and wished them success in the new school year.

The siren interrupted the meeting, leaving a strong impression on the Göring-Eckardt. “The experience in the shelter showed me the reality under which these children live,” she said, adding that “their resilience is a source of inspiration.” She also expressed hope for peace and prosperity in Ukraine.

Rabbi Wolf noted that the visit, despite the constant threat, symbolizes the strength of the Jewish community. "The children she met as refugees in Berlin are now hosting her in their home - this is a testament to our resilience," he said at the end of the visit.

Against the backdrop of US attempts to lead to peace and an end to the heavy fighting, Goering-Eckardt called for an international effort to restore security to Ukraine.