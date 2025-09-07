Mahmoud Mardawi, a senior member of Hamas, claims that Israel continues to ignore the mediators' proposal that Hamas agreed to regarding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Mardawi claimed that "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not interested in any negotiations to end the war, is seeking to freeze the negotiations and is placing obstacles in the way of any attempt to reach a ceasefire agreement."

According to him, "Hamas supports the proposal submitted by the mediators and welcomes any new proposal that meets the organization's demands to end the war and alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian residents."

Last night, Hamas issued an official statement, in which the organization reiterated its "commitment and adherence to the agreement it announced on August 18, together with other Palestinian organizations, regarding the mediators' proposal for a ceasefire."

The statement also stated that Hamas emphasized its "openness to any idea or proposal that would lead to a permanent ceasefire, a complete withdrawal of the occupation forces from the Gaza Strip, the introduction of aid without any conditions, and a significant prisoner exchange through serious negotiations through the mediators."