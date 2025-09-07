A source in the internal security apparatus of the Hamas terrorist organization said that the organization's security mechanisms executed six "agents" in Gaza who confessed to providing information to Israel.

"The sword of resistance will not spare anyone who dares to be a dagger in the back of the resistance and its heroic men," he claimed.

He added that the executions were carried out "after it had been proven that the agents were involved in providing information that helped Israel attack homes, civilians and fighters during the war in the Gaza Strip."

He said, "The verdict was carried out after the completion of the security and religious procedures, and Hamas is taking a firm approach against agents and any element that poses a direct danger to the internal front and the steadfastness of the Palestinian people."