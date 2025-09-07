Tehila Malul’s life has taken a tragic turn. Once a proud teacher, mother, and provider, she is now battling partial paralysis, enduring constant pain, and on the brink of homelessness.

Tehila’s story is one of resilience, but also of immense hardship. As a teacher in Beer Sheva, she stood before her students, imparting knowledge with pride. Her husband, who worked at Bezeq, supported their family as they raised four children in a modest yet loving home.

Today, that same home is in jeopardy, and the Malul family is just days away from being thrown onto the streets. Tehila’s paralysis has robbed her of her independence, and her husband, once the financial backbone of their household, is now unable to work due to a severe respiratory condition. Click here to help>>>

Without income, savings, or the ability to pay months of overdue rent, the Malul family faces an uncertain and devastating future. Tehila’s public plea reveals the extent of their desperation: “We covered our faces in the pictures because we are ashamed. Ashamed to beg. But we have no other choice.”

The Malul family urgently needs assistance to cover basic necessities — rent, food, clothing, and medication. Without immediate intervention, their lives will be upended, and six family members will have nowhere to go.

Tehila’s cry is not just for charity; it is a plea for human dignity, for compassion, and for the chance to restore some semblance of stability in the face of unimaginable suffering. Please consider opening your heart and offering support to help this family in their time of need.

Click here to donate and make a life-changing difference for the Malul family