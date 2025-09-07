תיעוד: השמדת תוואי תת-קרקעי במרחב שכונת זייתון צילום: דובר צה"ל

The Nahal Brigade, under the command of the 99th Division, is operating in the Zeitoun area in the northern Gaza Strip

As part of their activities, the troops dismantled a terror tunnel that spanned hundreds of meters. Inside, the troops located an operations room used by Hamas’s Zeitoun Battalion to coordinate terror activities against IDF troops.

The brigade’s fire control center struck and eliminated terrorists who were hiding in a building beneath which an operational shaft leading to an underground terror tunnel was located.

תיעוד: פעילות כוחות צוות הקרב של חטיבת הנח״ל צילום: דובר צה"ל

In addition, dozens of terror targets were targeted, including observation posts and weapons storage facilities that posed a direct threat to IDF troops in the area.