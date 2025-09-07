Nearly two years after October 7 and the outbreak of the Israel-Gaza war, during which antisemitism has risen sharply in the UK and other diaspora communities, The Jewish Chronicle reported that an estimated 70,000 people marched through central London today with a clear message: “Enough is enough.”

In Parliament Square, Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis urged Britain to “wake up.”

“Since the attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, we have witnessed an explosion of hatred across the UK. A government-backed report recently revealed that antisemitism has become normalised in middle-class Britain. You can now expect to encounter anti-Jewish prejudice in professional, cultural, and public life. Antisemitism is rife throughout the UK. You will see it, hear it, and feel it,” he warned.

Outside Broadcasting House, the rally - organised by the Campaign Against Antisemitism - also heard comedian Josh Howie call on the government to “defund the BBC.”

“The BBC is a danger to Jews,” he declared. “They are no longer arbiters of truth. Here’s a fact for you, BBC: Hamas are terrorists. Hamas started a war. There is no famine. There is no genocide.”

Leading the march were the Chief Rabbi, CAA chief executive Gideon Falter, Board of Deputies president Phil Rosenberg, Conservative peer Michael Gove, shadow attorney general David Wolfson, actress Louisa Clein, and social media influencer Dov Forman.

Also speaking in Parliament Square, Falter told the crowd: “I see friends of all faiths and none, from across the UK, united against antisemitism. You’ve braved a Tube strike, a government emergency alert, even a lunar eclipse. But at least the sun shines on the righteous.”

Before the event began, the Chief Rabbi told the JC: “It is deeply sad and tragic that such a march is necessary. Yet just look at the thousands who are here. We have an extraordinary Jewish community, and what is so meaningful is the large number of non-Jewish friends who have joined us in solidarity. I am profoundly moved by the resilience, strength, and courage of our community at this time.”

The latest CST figures recorded 1,521 antisemitic incidents in the UK in the first six months of 2025 — the second-highest total ever documented by the organisation.

Most recently a Jewish chaplain and his family were attacked and forced off a university campus, a Chabad rabbi’s home defaced with a swastika, and faeces smeared on the wall of a north London synagogue.

Calls to bring home the hostages rang out repeatedly, with 48 still held in Gaza after more than 700 days.