The Houthi terrorist rebels launched four UAVs on Sunday from Yemen at Israel on Sunday, one of which struck Ramon International Airport north of Eilat.

According to the IDF, three of the drones were intercepted, two of which were outside prior to crossing into Israeli territory. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.

Interception debris fell outside a community on the Egypt border, within the Ramat Negev Regional Council. No injuries or damage were reported.

The Israel Airports Authority confirmed that the UAV struck the arrivals hall at Ramon Airport. "At this stage, operations have been suspended, and takeoffs and landings at Ramon have been halted. The Airports Authority is working to resume normal activity as soon as possible. We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available," the authority said in a statement.

The Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance service reported that it treated eight individuals who were hurt as a result of the strike: a 63-year-old man in who was lightly wounded, fully conscious, with shrapnel wounds to his limbs; a 52-year-old woman who fell and suffered minor injuries; two men aged 63 and 28, and a 24-year-old woman who were lightly hurt, experiencing ringing in the ears and shock from the blast; and three additional people treated for shock.

The IDF confirmed, stating: "A short while ago, the IAF intercepted three UAVs that made their way from Yemen. Two aerial vehicles were intercepted prior to crossing into Israeli territory. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol."

Shortly thereafter, the IDF added: "A short while ago, an additional UAV that was launched from Yemen fell in the Ramon Airport area. No sirens were sounded; the incident is under review."

Senior Houthi official Hazem al-Asad wrote in a post on X in Hebrew: "The real revenge has not begun... What is waiting for you will be much worse."