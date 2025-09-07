This evening, Sunday, 7 September 2025, a spectacular astronomical event will occur: a total lunar eclipse, also known as "blood moon", that will be visible across the country.

The eclipse will be unusually long — the phase of totality will last about 80 minutes. The peak of the eclipse will occur at 21:12.

The lunar eclipse is expected to be visible in the skies over Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.

The eclipse is called a "blood moon" because, during totality, sunlight passes through Earth's atmosphere, is refracted and scattered — mainly at longer red wavelengths — and reaches the Moon, which takes on a deep red color.

The next total lunar eclipse is expected to take place on March 3.