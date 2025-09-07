A tense exchange broke out on Saturday evening during a protest in Jerusalem, as Knesset Member Gilad Kariv (Labor) clashed with Chief Superintendent Yuval Reuven, commander of the Moriah police station.

Kariv had arrived at the scene to observe the arrest of a demonstrator.

During the confrontation, Chief Superintendent Reuven told the MK, "Go shout in the Knesset."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir responded sharply to the incident, stating: “It’s a shame and a disgrace that MK Gilad Kariv, a lawbreaker, lashed out at a respected and professional police officer.”

The minister added that he stands fully behind the officer and intends to contact Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana to “warn Kariv - Israel’s police force is not a punching bag for frustrated politicians.”