Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke at length with the parents of hostages Guy Gilboa-Dalal and Alon Ohel and encouraged them in light of the cruel propaganda video released by Hamas.

The PM reiterated that the war can end immediately on the conditions set by Israel:

1. The release of all hostages, both living and dead.

2. The disarmament of Hamas.

3. The demilitarization of Gaza.

4. Israeli security control of Gaza.

5. The establishment of an alternative civilian government that will not pose a threat to Israel.

"No evil propaganda video will weaken us, nor will it divert us from our determination to achieve these goals," the Prime Minister concluded.