Those were the days when Yasser Arafat would address the UN General Assembly wearing a gun holstered across his belt.

They loved it when he denounced Israel in the vilest ways…dancing in the aisles as he kept pouring it on for more than an hour.

This was music to the delegates. This was Mozart to their ears. This was his world. These were his people…drunk on Jew hatred.

His annual pitch blasting Israel always drew roaring applause…it was a festival. It was an orgy of antisemitism.

Along came Mahmoud Abbas, and nothing much had changed. His visits to the UN were greeted with the same hoopla.

That was then. This is now, and now the Trump Administration has imposed a ban upon Abbas and his Palestinian Authority.

Message? We are on to you. You are not welcome to enter the United States, and by the way, two-state solution?

Forget about it.

Well ain’t that a shame. Finally, somebody wised up to these people and recognized them for what they are…a bunch of killers.

Thank you, Marco Rubio, for being a menshe in a world where there are so few.

I must be thinking of previous administrations who played along with the same fiction, a pretense that these were peace partners.

That whatever the medicine, it clicked.

They fooled generations of Israelis, people like Sharon, the two Ehuds, and peaceniks Peres, Rabin.

I ask…post Oslo, 1993…did anybody really believe that the PA Arabs had been transformed? Or was it wishful thinking?

Is there an Israeli anywhere who believes that these Arabs can be trusted?

For Rubio and the Trump Administration, the blinders are off, and there shall be no hospitality for thugs and murderers.

Yes, pay to slay is still in the works, rendering Abbas and the PA an uncivilized entity.

Let Abbas go romancing Europe…where he will be among friends, like France, England, Canada, Australia.

Americans are different.

We refuse to be in the same room with Mahmoud Abbas and his fellow mobsters.

