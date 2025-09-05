Ahead of an IDF strike, an initial evacuation notice was delivered Friday to a multi-story terror building in Gaza City.

Defense Minister Israel Katz declared that this is the first step toward an escalation of IDF operations in the Gaza Strip.

"Now the lock on the hell gates in Gaza has been opened," Katz said. "Once the door opens, it will not close, and IDF operations will continue to intensify — until Hamas murderers and rapists accept Israel’s conditions for ending the war, foremost among them the release of all hostages and disarmament — or they will be destroyed.”

At the same time, the IDF distributed evacuation leaflets in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City, where the army is operating on the outskirts of the area.

Earlier, the IDF reported that combat teams from the Givati Brigade and Brigade 401 under Division 162 are operating in the Jabaliya area and on the outskirts of Gaza City, fighting the Hamas terror organization.

Over the past 24 hours, forces destroyed terror infrastructure, eliminated terrorists, and cleared explosive sites in the area.