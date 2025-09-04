The Honenu legal organization claims that, for the first time, the Shin Bet is acting against a civil society organization, gathering personal information about Honenu director Shmuel (Zangi) Meidad and the organization’s activities. Meidad says a senior official warned him: “There is a decision to take you down - you personally as well, by any means.”

Honenu, which provides legal assistance to soldiers, police officers, and settlers, reports that Shin Bet’s Jewish Department has acted against the organization by collecting information on its activities, including personal details about Meidad.

The organization argues that this constitutes a crossing of a red line and marks the first instance of Shin Bet targeting a civil society organization and a legal aid group.

In one case, according to Honenu, a senior Shin Bet official reportedly referred to the organization with the phrase: “Let’s take them down.” In other instances, individuals under investigation by Shin Bet, represented by Honenu lawyers, were questioned about the organization, its legal representation, and the organization’s attorneys. “This is an improper and prohibited practice, as investigative bodies are not supposed to act against legal representation in a case,” the organization stated.

Meidad shared details of the warning he received: “A very senior figure from the system called me and said he had something extremely important and urgent to tell me.” Meidad brought his attorney, Yossi Ben-Baruch, to the meeting. “He said, ‘Listen, I know, and I have it from a reliable source, that Shin Bet has decided to take down Honenu - and you,’” Meidad recounted.

When Madad asked whether the warning was directed at him personally or at the organization, the official clarified: “No, no. You personally as well.” Asked how, the response was disturbing: “By any means.”

"I was in shock," Meidad said. “I remembered what it was like 25 years ago when I founded Honenu. Many friends would ask, ‘Aren’t you afraid Shin Bet will target you?’ and I would always reply that my wife told me not to be afraid. And I fear her far more.”

Despite the threats, Meidad emphasized his position: “Threats will not deter us. We will continue to assist to the fullest extent soldiers and civilians facing legal difficulties due to the security situation.”

The Shin Bet has not responded to requests for comment.

When Madad asked whether the warning was directed at him personally or at the organization, the official clarified: “No, no. You personally as well.” Asked how, the response was disturbing: “By any means.”