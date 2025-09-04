Giulio Meottiis an Italian journalist with Il Foglio and writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author, in English, of the book "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter and of "J'Accuse: the Vatican Against Israel" published by Mantua Books, in addition to books in Italian. His writing has appeared in publications, such as the Wall Street Journal, Gatestone, Frontpage and Commentary.

Welcome to the municipal council of Molenbeek, one of the municipalities in the Brussels region: “Do women with the veil disturb you? Leave!”

Thus spoke interim mayor and socialist councilor Saliha Raïss. Before ending her speech with a laugh, Raïss twice repeated her invitation to those who do not accept Islamization:

“Leave!”.

The clip went viral after being shared by Elon Musk, who wrote:

“If tolerance means the end of Western civilization, then we cannot be tolerant.”

Raïss says she has “no regrets.”

When Europe will regret having bartered its own principles and values for cheap labor, it will be too late.

The year here is 2000, the year when the labor force collapsed due to demographics. That was when the numbers became absurd. Compared to its population, Belgium has experienced a migratory shock more important than France, Germany, or the Netherlands! In twenty years, Belgium naturalized between 600,000 and 700,000 people, that is 5 to 6 percent of the population, not to mention illegal immigrants and asylum seekers. From 2000 to 2010, Belgium welcomed more than one million migrants on a population of eleven million.

During a demonstration this week for “Palestine” in Brussels, Muslim children demanded that “our martyrs” be honored. They openly cited Hamas jihadist killer Yahya Sinwar, mastermind of the October 7, 2023 massacre.

Imagine Flemish teenagers at a rally in honor of Nazi leaders. There would be an uproar lasting days among politicians and journalists.

Dramatic is the commentary today in Le Figaro by Alain Destexhe, former head of Doctors Without Borders:

“Every day, the country is shaken by an incident related to Palestine, the Islamization of society, or antisemitism—three elements linked together. For several Fridays in a row, pro-Palestinian activists have occupied the Gare du Midi, the main train station of the country, to protest against the presence of a Starbucks and a Carrefour supermarket, shouting ‘Intifada!’. During one of these demonstrations, a woman recognized a Jewish neighbor and violently attacked her in public, shouting: ‘Zionist, leave!’.

"Every day, for over a year, about a hundred people demonstrate for a Palestine ‘from the river to the sea’ in front of the Brussels Stock Exchange, in the heart of the city, occupying a crowded pedestrian area. Antisemitic slogans are chanted and masked activists glorify Hamas. Children with keffiyehs on their shoulders are invited to shout anti-Israel slogans.

"The Belgian capital is in complete disintegration. With at least one shooting a week on its streets, Brussels is becoming a narco-region, the result of uncontrolled immigration. Saliha Raïss, interim mayor of Molenbeek, did not think she was offering her municipality another free promotional campaign. Reacting to a remark about the use of the veil, she declared with a smug grin: ‘If Molenbeek is unbearable, leave!’.

"She thus revealed her true political project: submission, willing or not, to political Islam, which must be imposed on everyone, including non-Muslims. The new civilization that is coming, a mix of Islamism and Orwellian totalitarianism, will not be indulgent with its opponents and dissidents. Brussels is its vanguard.”

If you want to see what the last stage of multiculturalism in Europe will look like, Molenbeek is a textbook case, far from the postcard-like Grand Place, elegant chocolate shops, and trendy breweries frequented by tourists.

Molenbeek has been majority Muslim for twenty years. Synagogues closed long ago when the Jews all left. Homosexuals do not dare be obvious in the streets.

The Belgian party that wanted to establish sharia did not foresee that sharia is already effectively practiced on a large scale and that it is enough to work on the suicidal multiculturalism model.

War photographer Teun Voeten wrote in Politico about his life as an “infidel” in Molenbeek:

“Molenbeek was my home for nine years… Slowly, we woke up to reality. The neighborhood was not multicultural at all. On the contrary, with about 80 percent of the population of Moroccan muslim origin, it was tragically conformist and homogeneous…

"In nine years, I saw the neighborhood become increasingly intolerant. Alcohol became unavailable in most shops; I heard stories of fanatics pressuring women to wear the veil; Islamic bookstores proliferated; openly gay people were regularly intimidated and left. Eventually, I left Molenbeek in 2014. Not out of fear, but because the environment had become unbearable.”

If we look at the list of municipal councilors of Molenbeek, we find that 29 out of 46 are Islamic representatives. More than half.

And Molenbeek is in a good position to be chosen as “European Capital of Culture in 2030”. But in the meantime, what will Europe have become?

Either Europe wakes up, accepts that there are lost territories in Europe and tries to reconquer them while saving what remains, or Europeans will have to resign to Saliha Raïss and leave.

But to where?

We have allowed a cold Caucasus to arise in the heart of the old continent. At the next municipal council, the veiled socialist will say: “This country is ours.”

When we understand the language they speak and what they want, I fear, it will be too late.