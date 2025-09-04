Israeli President Isaac Herzog met with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on Thursday, in a diplomatic visit underscoring interfaith dialogue and regional peace efforts.

Following the meeting, President Herzog expressed his gratitude to the pontiff, stating, "I am deeply thankful to Pope Leo XIV for the warm welcome today at the Vatican."

Addressing the ongoing crisis in Gaza, Herzog stressed Israel's commitment to securing the release of hostages held by the Hamas terrorist organization. "Above all else, Israel is striving in every possible way to bring home the hostages held in brutal captivity by Hamas. Israel yearns for a day when the peoples of the Middle East - the Children of Abraham - will live together in peace, partnership, and hope."

Calling on international religious leadership, Herzog said, "All leaders of faith and goodwill must stand united in calling for the immediate release of the hostages as the first and essential step toward a better future for the entire region."

The president also reaffirmed Israel's commitment to religious freedom and the protection of Christian communities in the region. "The State of Israel is committed to freedom of religion for all faiths and determined to continue working for peace, tranquility, and stability throughout the region. Israel is proud of its Christian community and dedicated to ensuring the security and well-being of Christian communities in the Holy Land and throughout the Middle East."

Herzog concluded by praising the Pope's global efforts to promote peace. "The Pope’s inspiration and leadership in the struggle against hatred and violence, and in promoting peace around the world, is valued and vital. I look forward to deepening our cooperation for a better future of justice and compassion."