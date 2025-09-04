The American Zionist Movement (AZM) today announced the certification of results in the 2025 World Zionist Congress (WZC) election as well as the allocation of United States seats in the Congress. The Congress will convene in Jerusalem from October 28 to 30, 2025.

An all-time record 224,969 valid votes were recorded in the election for U.S. delegates to the 39th World Zionist Congress, which took place from March 10-May 4, 2025. The election was administered by AZM, the umbrella Zionist Federation in the U.S.

The final results certified today confirm that participation in the 2025 election, which took place from March 10-May 4, 2025, marked the highest turnout ever in a U.S. Zionist Congress election as well as more than an 80% increase in votes cast in the prior U.S. WZC election in 2020.

The 155 delegates elected from the U.S. — amounting to almost one-third of the elected Congress delegates — will join others from around the world to make key decisions regarding the allocation of over $1 billion annually in support of Israel and world Jewry.

“Based on the final election results that have been certified today, we can say without question that the Zionist movement in the United States is stronger than ever,” said Herbert Block, Executive Director of AZM. “American Jews’ record-breaking turnout means that the overall U.S. delegation to the 39th World Zionist Congress is positioned to have a greater backing and prominence than ever in advancing a multitude of high-priority Jewish and Zionist causes.”

A record 22 slates representing diverse political beliefs, religious denominations, and cultural traditions competed in the election, which is held once every five years. This represented a 57% surge from the 14 American slates that won seats in the prior Congress in 2020.

After all open election issues were addressed by the AZM’s Area Election Committee (AEC) and further reviewed by the AZM Tribunal and the World Zionist Organization’s (WZO) Zionist Supreme Court in Israel, the AZM has now certified and released the number of mandates earned by each slate, calculated in accordance with the formula prescribed by the election rules of the U.S. AEC and the WZO.

The final tally of votes by slate in the 2025 U.S. World Zionist Congress election, and corresponding delegates to the Congress is as follows:

VOTE REFORM - 47,648 votes, 33 delegates

Am Yisrael Chai: Investing in Jewish leadership, fulfilling our destiny - 30,114 votes, 21 delegates

Eretz HaKodesh: Protecting the Kedusha and Mesorah of Eretz Yisrael - 28,165 votes, 19 delegates

MERCAZ USA: The Voice of Conservative/Masorti Judaism - 27,765 votes, 19 delegates

ORTHODOX ISRAEL COALITION (OIC) - MIZRACHI: On the Frontlines for Israel’s Future - 26,640 votes, 18 delegates

HATIKVAH: The Progressive Slate - Vote for Change & Hope, Vote for a Better Future in Israel - 11,505 votes, 8 delegates

ZOA Coalition: The 30+ Leading Orgs Defending Jews-Students-Israel-Judea-Samaria - 8,402 votes, 6 delegates

Aish Ha’am - 6,564 votes, 5 delegates

Kol Israel - Standing Together to Strengthen Israel and the Jewish People - 5,278 votes, 4 delegates

Israeli American Council (IAC): A Coast to Coast Community with Israel at Heart and Spirit - 5,275 votes, 4 delegates

VISION - 5,214 votes, 4 delegates

AID Coalition (America-Israel Democracy): The Israeli-American Voice to Rebuild Israel - 4,844 votes, 3 delegates

Beyachad - TOGETHER FOR ISRAEL - 3,048 votes, 2 delegates

SHAS - 2,492 votes, 2 delegates

Israel365 Action - Vote AGAINST the two state “solution” and FOR Judea and Samaria! - 2,322 votes, 2 delegates

Dorshei Torah V’Tzion: Torah and Israel for the Future of All Jews - 1,939 votes, 1 delegate

The Jewish Future ─ Centrist Liberal Zionism - 1,787 votes, 1 delegate

ANU: A New Union - A NextGen Big Tent for the Jewish American Consensus - 1,504 votes, 1 delegate

American Forum for Israel - 1,472 votes, 1 delegate

Herut North America - The Jabotinsky Movement - 1,100 votes, 1 delegate

Americans 4 Israel: Strength Through Unity - 382 votes

Achdut Israel -1,509 votes, slate disqualified

The Congress claims that it "follows in the footsteps of the First Zionist Congress, convened by Theodor Herzl in 1897 in Basel, where Jewish leaders from throughout the world launched the modern Zionist movement and proclaimed that the Jewish people should have a state of their own."