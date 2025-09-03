Acclaimed Israeli singer-songwriter Akiva will headline a landmark concert at the United Palace Theatre in Upper Manhattan on Sunday, September 14, 2025, joined by international music icon Idan Raichel. The event, officially affiliated with Yeshiva University and its alumni network, is one of the most anticipated cultural gatherings in recent memory for New York’s Jewish community.

“I grew up surrounded by music, from my father, who was a Chazzan, to my siblings who all play and sing,” Akiva said in a recent interview. “What I discovered later in yeshiva, especially through the world of Chabad niggunim, was that music is not only art, it is a Shlichut. It has the power to uplift and unify.”

Akiva Davidson Productions

That vision of music as a mission has defined his rise as one of Israel’s most celebrated performers. His concerts draw an extraordinary mix of audiences - from secular to religious, young to old - all finding common ground in the emotional depth of his songs.

Extending its reach beyond its campus walls, YU is once again bringing together students, alumni, and audiences from across New York for a memorable night of music, unity, and celebration led by Akiva, whose heartfelt music has made him one of Israel’s most powerful voices. The concert promises to be an exciting evening to complement a dynamic start to the new semester at YU with a celebration of culture, spirit, and togetherness.

The United Palace, with its ornate architecture and historic atmosphere, offers a fitting stage for the collaboration between two of Israel’s most influential storytellers. Just a short walk from YU’s uptown campus, the venue’s location makes it easy for students and alumni to attend while also welcoming Akiva’s fans from across the city.

The highly anticipated concert is not only a kickoff to the academic year and upcoming holidays but also a great opportunity to experience two of today’s most important voices in Jewish music in New York City.

Tickets are now available: Akiva Ft. Idan Raichel