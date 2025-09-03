Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar and French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot engaged in a pointed exchange over French President Emmanuel Macron's policy toward the Palestinian Authority (PA).

Sa'ar took to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday to criticize Macron's interest in securing US visas for PA officials, accusing the French President of neglecting critical issues such as incitement against Jews and Israelis in the Palestinian education system and the PA's ongoing financial rewards to terrorists and their families.

"President Macron is very interested in visas to the United States for Palestinian Authority officials. That is what keeps him awake at night," wrote Sa'ar. "He does not protest against the rampant incitement in the Palestinian education system against Israel and Jews. He also does not object to the payments transferred by the Palestinian Authority to terrorists and their families under the ‘pay for slay’ method."

Sa'ar further accused Macron of attempting to intervene in a conflict "to which he is not a party," warning that such actions are "completely disconnected from the reality on the ground after October 7th" and serve to undermine regional stability.

Barrot responded the next day, calling Sa'ar's remarks "grossly unfair" and defending Macron's efforts to push for reform within the PA.

"President Macron has secured unprecedented commitments from the Palestinian Authority with his initiative. The ‘pay for slay’ has ended on August 1, and an independent audit will verify this soon," Barrot wrote. He added that a review of Palestinian textbooks is currently underway and emphasized that France, together with counterparts from the UK, Canada, and Australia, would hold the PA accountable for its pledges.

Barrot also highlighted broader diplomatic achievements, including commitments from Arab states and Turkey under the July New York declaration, which endorses Hamas disarmament and outlines a vision for regional normalization and a security framework involving Israel.

Sa'ar fired back, expressing astonishment at Barrot's claims and accusing the PA of simply rebranding its terror payment system.

"The PA simply replaced the old system with a new one that continues transferring money to the same bank accounts of terrorists and terrorists’ families. Like moving from one pocket to another," he stated.

On the issue of incitement, Sa'ar dismissed claims of reform, stating: "Nothing had changed on the matter! It is rampant in kindergartens, schools, textbooks, and in Palestinian mosques and media. The only place it does not exist is in the letters the PA sends to France."

He further warned that French efforts are not only ineffective but counterproductive: "Your moves against the State of Israel not only undermine stability and will not bring peace — they prolong the war. And it is no coincidence that Hamas praised them."

Sa'ar concluded his remarks by rejecting what he described as "illusions" promoted in diplomatic circles abroad, asserting: "Back in Paris and at conferences, you may believe and promote these illusions. Here, we will not buy them."