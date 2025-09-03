Australian actor Nathaniel Buzolic, or 'Nate Buzz,' known for his roles in international television and movies such as 'The Vampire Diaries' and 'The Originals,' returned to Israel this week as part of a tour with the One Israel Fund. During an in-depth interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News, Buzolic discussed his commitment to speaking the truth about Israel and the Jewish people amid rising global antisemitism and anti-Israel narratives.

Buzolic emphasized that his presence in Israel goes beyond observation. “I feel obligated to be a voice of reason. Not just someone who speaks from a distance, but someone who actually deeply cares about what happens to the people who call this land home,” he said.

The actor highlighted the challenges of countering anti-Israel rhetoric, which he described as increasingly entrenched over the past 22 months. “The opposition has gained a lot of traction. They’ve convinced a vast majority of uneducated - and I would say ignorant - people to support and get behind their jihadist movement,” Buzolic said. He stressed that his goal is not necessarily to change minds but to present the facts, giving people a more informed perspective on the conflict.

He recounted incidents that illustrate the bias he sees in the global discourse. “There’s a real comfortable position for the world to be pro-Palestinian and a real uncomfortable position to say, actually, I believe in Israel’s right to exist,” Buzolic explained.

Despite the emotional toll of witnessing the war and the global reactions to it, Buzolic said he draws strength from the courage and spirit of Israelis. “Most days I wake up mentally and emotionally exhausted by trying to present a simple truth to a world that is ignorant and blind. But what motivates me is seeing the strength and courage of people who have protected the Jewish identity under fire,” he said.

Buzolic spoke about Israel’s ongoing efforts to care for vulnerable communities, including Palestinian Arabs. He recalled visiting Rafah to observe aid distribution coordinated by the IDF and humanitarian organizations. “What other nation feeds their enemy? And yet, everything Israel does, they’re accused of the greatest evil. They never get any credit for their good deeds,” he noted.

On the spiritual significance of Israel and the Jewish people, Buzolic shared: “You are a people that have been hated by all but loved by one. And who is the one? Hashem. This is a love story that I get to witness every single day.” He urged Jews worldwide to hold on to hope and belief, citing the rebirth of Israel in 1948 as a testament to God’s covenant with Abraham.

Reflecting on international politics, Buzolic criticized global leaders who support Palestinian statehood initiatives despite Hamas’ violence. “During the second intifada, the Australian prime minister was protesting on behalf of Palestinians…They want to reward terrorism. And that’s a sad reality,” he said. He further described the current struggle as a spiritual battle between humanity and God, emphasizing the ease with which people accept lies against Israel.

Yet amid the gravity of his mission, Buzolic expressed love and admiration for Israeli society. “There’s nowhere else in the world like Israel, and there are no people like Israelis… even after the Islamic regime tried to wipe Israel off the map with missiles, a week and a half later, they’re all back at the beach, living their lives. It’s infectious,” he said.

Addressing skeptics who see advocating for Israel as a lost cause, Buzolic urged persistence. “The second you stop advocating, the second you stop speaking up for the truth, the Palestinians have you exactly where they want you…Even if we can change one person at a time or be a testimony of truth 20, 30 years from now, that was documented, future generations can realize this was just another attempted holocaust against the Jewish identity,” he said.

Buzolic concluded with a call for unconditional love and perseverance: “If you can’t find a purpose to live, find a people to love and love them unconditionally. That’s what Israelis need to do. Find the reason to love - your community, the communities outside, patiently waiting for people to see the truth of this reality. Find a reason to love.”