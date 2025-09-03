A confidential report by the United Nations' nuclear watchdog reveals that Iran significantly increased its stockpile of highly enriched uranium just before Israel's military offensive on June 13, the Associated Press reported Wednesday.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), based in Vienna, noted in its latest assessment that as of June 13, Iran possessed 440.9 kilograms of uranium enriched up to 60% purity—a technical step short of weapons-grade material. This figure reflects an increase of 32.3 kilograms since the agency's previous report in May.

The report is based on Iranian disclosures, verification activities conducted between May 17 and June 12, and estimates derived from past operations. Material enriched to 60% is considered dangerously close to the 90% threshold required for nuclear weapons.

The IAEA also stated that, to date, it has not reached an agreement with Iran to resume inspections at facilities impacted by Israeli and US strikes in June. Since hostilities began, the only nuclear site visited by inspectors has been the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, which is supported by Russian technicians.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi emphasized the need to resume full inspections without delay, warning that Iran's decision to reduce cooperation following the conflict was "deeply regrettable."

According to the report, Iran's overall enriched uranium stockpile reached 9,874.9 kilograms as of June 13, marking an increase of 627.3 kilograms since May. Since that date, the agency has not been able to verify updates to Iran's nuclear material, citing restricted access as a "serious concern."

The IAEA estimates that 42 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60% could be sufficient for one nuclear weapon if further refined to 90%.