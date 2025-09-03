Fiji will open an embassy in two weeks in Jerusalem's Mount Hotzvim neighborhood. Fiji Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sitiveni Rabuka will attend the opening ceremony.

This follows the agreement reached between Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar and Rabuka in February on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Foreign Minister Sa'ar commented: "I commend Fiji and its Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, a friend of Israel, Sitiveni Rabuka, for its decision to open an embassy in Israel, in Jerusalem, the eternal capital of the Jewish people. We will continue to work for the opening and transfer of additional embassies to our capital, Jerusalem.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion said, “I warmly welcome the State of Fiji on the opening of its embassy in Jerusalem, a historic and exciting step that strengthens the status of Israel’s capital in the heart of the international community. The expected presence of Fiji’s Prime Minister, who also serves as Foreign Minister, at the inauguration ceremony is proof of Fiji’s genuine commitment to Jerusalem and the people of Israel. This is a festive day for the city of Jerusalem, and we look forward to further developing diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties between our countries, based on sincere and mutual friendship.”