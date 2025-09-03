Despite the state of emergency in the city since the outbreak of the war and the constant threat of Russian missiles, first grade at the Jewish "Perlina-Or Avner" school in Kyiv opened for the 26th time this week.

The school, which has operated continuously throughout the war since February 2022, serves as an educational and spiritual haven for the Jewish community in the Ukrainian capital. Among its students are also refugee children from cities in eastern Ukraine whose homes are now under Russian occupation.

The Jewish educational institution continues its educational activities even under the most challenging conditions, coping with the daily challenges of missile attacks and air raid sirens. For some students whose parents, or one parent, have been drafted, the school serves as a home in every sense of the word.

The "Perlina-Or Avner" community, led by school principal Rebbetzin Elka Ina Markovitch, illustrates the complex reality of Ukrainian Jews during the war. Some graduates and parents of students have been drafted into the Ukrainian army, fighting for their homeland, while others have immigrated to Israel and are currently serving in the IDF.

The harsh reality of the war has also affected the school's infrastructure. During the war, a Russian drone fell near the school. Despite the physical damage and emotional trauma, the school administration decided to continue its educational activities for the sake of the future generation of Kyiv's Jews.

"The continuation of educational activities at our school is an expression of the Jewish spirit, which does not surrender even under the most difficult conditions," said Rabbi Yonatan Markovitch, Chief Rabbi of Kyiv, at the start of the school year. "Every child sitting in a classroom is a victory over darkness and evil. We continue to educate the next generation with the values of the Torah and the tradition of Israel, even as missiles fall around us."