This morning (Wednesday), the Chairman of the Religious Zionism Party, Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich, together with the heads of the Judea and Samaria councils, the Chairman of the Yesha Council Yisrael Ganz, and the Yesha Council CEO Omer Rahamim, delivered a statement in which they presented the map of sovereignty and the key principles of applying sovereignty over parts of the homeland.

Minister of Finance and Minister in the Ministry of Defense Bezalel Smotrich said: “In the State of Israel there are many disagreements, but on two things today there is a wide consensus among the people and in the Knesset: absolute opposition to the establishment of a Palestinian state in the heart of the land, and full application of Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. After the October 7th massacre, it is clear to all that it is impossible to multiply Gaza twentyfold and establish a hostile entity on territory that geographically overlooks all our population centers. The Knesset has already decided by an overwhelming majority that there is no place for a Palestinian state, and the time has come to translate this understanding into clear policy: no more partition of the land, no more Auschwitz borders, but full Israeli sovereignty that will guarantee the future of the state and once and for all remove the idea of dividing our tiny land."

"Beyond the historical, biblical, and moral right of the Jewish people to their land, sovereignty has a paramount security role: to prevent the establishment of an Arab terror state in the heart of our homeland and to secure the safety of Israel’s citizens for generations. Full sovereignty - not only over the Jewish community blocs and not just parts of the region, will ensure maximum land with a minimum of hostile Arab population, strengthen the Jewish communities, and sever our enemies’ dream of annihilation. The time has come to say things clearly: Judea and Samaria are the inheritance of our forefathers, and there will not arise within them a Palestinian state nor a hostile entity,” he said

Head of the Binyamin Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council, Israel Ganz, said: “The State of Israel is standing before a critical and historic choice that will affect years ahead: either a Palestinian state or sovereignty."

He continued: "One of the important lessons we learned after October 7th is that if there is a threat, we must act immediately to crush it before it materializes and endangers the citizens of the state. The establishment of a Palestinian state is an existential threat to the State of Israel. The 45,000 PA soldiers waiting for the day of command to attack us are an existential threat to the State of Israel. We must do everything to remove this threat, and the way to do so is by applying Israeli sovereignty over all the region of Judea and Samaria, and through a clear declaration of the State of Israel recognizing the homeland to which we have a historical right.”

Ganz turned to the members of the government and said: “There is a supportive administration in the U.S., the Knesset is behind you, the people are with you. This is the duty of the hour. The time for decision has come. The time for sovereignty has come.”

The council heads who participated in presenting the Sovereignty Plan:

• Yisrael Ganz, Head of the Binyamin Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council

• Eliram Azulai, Head of the Hebron Hills Regional Council

• Yonatan Kuznitz, Head of the Karnei Shomron Local Council

• Sharon Alfasi, Head of the Beit Aryeh-Ofarim Local Council

• Oziel Vatik, Head of the Kedumim Local Council

• Dovi Shefler, Head of the Efrat Local Council

• Yossi Asraf, Head of the Givat Ze’ev Local Council

• Yaron Rosenthal, Head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council

• Yair Chetbon, Mayor of Ariel

• Guy Yifrach, Mayor of Ma’ale Adumim