IDF and Shin Bet forces in recent weeks arrested a squad of Hamas operatives from Hebron who allegedly operated under the Hamas headquarters in Turkey to assassinate National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

During their interrogation, the Shin Bet found that they purchased several drones, which they planned to equip with explosives to use in the attack. The drones were seized during the arrest.

The Shin Bet continues to interrogate the suspects.

Minister Ben-Gvir thanked the security forces for their work: "I am grateful to the Acting Head of the Shin Bet, to the agency’s investigators and operatives, to the Israel Prison Service intelligence, to the Magen Unit personnel, to IDF soldiers, to Israel Police officers, and to everyone working to protect lives."

Ben-Gvir said this was Hamas’s fifth attempt to harm him and added, "I will not be intimidated or afraid… I will continue to lead a policy of a firm hand in prisons against terror, to demand a complete victory in Gaza, and the erasure of Hamas from the map. The terrorists must know: instead of them harming me, we will strike them, anywhere and at any time."