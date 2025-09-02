This evening (Tuesday), Border Police officers arrested Tal Yinon Derdik, a shepherd and father of three from Kfar Tarfon, a village in western Binyamin, at his home after he refused to leave with his flock and family following a closed military zone order issued by the Samaria Division commander.

Derdik was taken to the Binyamin police station, while his wife, children, and his flock remained on the site. “They took him tonight in a police vehicle as if he were a dangerous criminal, just a few hours after he himself discovered an Arab antiquities theft in the pasture,” his wife, Miriam Derdik, said this evening.

“We are still in shock that the division commander, from whom the prevailing atmosphere emanates, decided to turn mere shepherding and living on the hill into an unimaginable crime. This is a dangerous precedent that has not occurred since the government was established,” she added.

“I am calling on the Defense Minister, Minister Smotrich, and the other government ministers - wake up and stop this madness immediately, so my husband does not have to spend the night in detention like any other criminal,” she concluded.