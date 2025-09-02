Such radical cultural sadism could only lead to radical polarization: all or nothing.

A church full of children from a Catholic school in Minneapolis. A male named Westman, who identified as a “transgender woman” and had changed his name from Robert to Robin, entered during a Mass held for the first week of the new school year, and carried out a massacre: two children dead, aged 8 and 10, while another 17, among them children and adults were injured, some seriously.

The usual media will now talk about how “easy it is to get a gun in America.” Others about how “difficult it is to be transgender in America.” Still others, like the New York Times, will try to find a “motive.” Others will not speak of it at all.

Media diversions.

Minnesota has stricter gun laws than most U.S. states, and Governor Tim Walz (former running mate of Kamala Harris in the presidential race) has designated the state a “refuge for trans people.”

What will not be discussed is the “motive” behind Westman’s massacre (only if the terrorist is a white supremacist must one discuss it).

No one wants to look into the heart of woke darkness.

The attacker had written a manifesto full of insane thoughts about killing “filthy Zionist Jews,” Donald Trump, and Elon Musk. And then that “six million are not enough” (anti-Zionist fury always turns antisemitic, despite the hypocritical distinctions made by newspapers) and “Mashallah,” which means “if Allah wills it.”

What drives a transgender youth to glorify Allah and kill Christian children to “avenge Gaza”? Westman is the product of the woke agenda, full of madness and hatred, that has infested the West.

In Colorado, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, an Egyptian immigrant and fan of the Muslim Brotherhood, said he wanted to “kill them all,” the Jews, at the march for Israeli hostages. His oldest victim, 88 years old, was a refugee from Nazi-era Europe.

“Six million are not enough.”

Jews who kill children. Jews who poison wells. Jews who spread diseases. Anyone convinced that Jews shoot Gaza residents for fun will not be persuaded by any rational objection. A genocidal army, especially one as powerful as the IDF, does not take two years to win a war in a territory the size of an Italian province. But of course, the jihadist Ministry of Health in Gaza is much more credible than the official reports of democratic Israel.

It takes a certain genius to turn reality inside out like a blood-soaked glove. Radical Islam has this genius. It is not a genius of civilization. It is a genius of evil. It has taken the language of the West, stripped it, emptied it, and used it as a media mask. A terror that disguises itself as martyrdom. An army of shadows that says: “Look what they are doing to us.” While it shoots, stabs, beheads, rapes, and films.

And then there is this softened and masochistic West that apologizes for existing, that loves its executioners, and hates its allies.

The blood of Jews dissolves in their great and gloomy woke dialectic.

A generation has thus grown up thinking that the world would be a more peaceful place without Israel, that America would be healthier if someone got rid of Donald Trump, that for the sake of the climate one can move on to doing harm, and that transgenderism is a new substitute religion.

Islamic terror is not an alien body; it is their beloved child. Their perfect model. It combines the Kalashnikov with social media, prayer with human bomb, cultural orphanage with media strategy.

“We love death as you love life,” repeat the terrorists who want to wipe out the Jews in the Middle East. And now we also have white terrorists who write “odes to death.”

And so we come to Robin “Westman,” nomen omen.

“Where is your God?” wrote the Minneapolis terrorist on one of the magazines used in the school. No God could save the Christian children, just as no God could save the Israeli children, the sweet Bibas brothers whose faces are erased from our streets by anttisemites.

Their mad God, an incredible mix of Mashallah and Wokistan, has decided to put an end to the West.

