For 27 years, Natan was Israel's silent guardian. When terror struck, when accidents shattered families, when buildings collapsed - he was there. As a veteran ZAKA volunteer, he ran toward scenes others fled from, ensuring the fallen received their final dignity and grieving families found closure.

But October 7th changed everything.

Natan was among the first responders dispatched to the South that horrific morning. For months afterward, he worked tirelessly in the aftermath - recovering hundreds of victims from the Nova festival, from kibbutzim, from burned vehicles along Highway 232. He witnessed scenes no human should endure, carrying out his sacred mission even as each recovery chipped away at his soul.

"I've seen things that will never leave me," Natan says, his voice heavy with exhaustion. "But someone had to be there for them. Someone had to make sure they weren't left alone."

The psychological toll was devastating, but it wasn't the only blow. While Natan was serving the nation in its darkest hour, his small business, built over decades of hard work, collapsed. Bills mounted. The kitchen that once filled his home with warmth fell silent. His children watched their father, once their pillar of strength, struggle to hold his life together.

Today, Natan faces an impossible choice: succumb to the trauma and financial ruin, or find the strength to rebuild from nothing. With mounting debts and bills piling up, he has just weeks before losing the home where he raised his children.

"I'm not asking for pity," he states firmly. "I'm asking for a chance to live again. To rebuild my business, to provide for my children, to be the father and man they deserve."

This is where we step in.

Natan gave 27 years of his life to ensure others didn't face death alone. Now, in his moment of greatest need, we have the opportunity to ensure he doesn't face this battle alone either.

The man who preserved the dignity of hundreds is asking only for the dignity of work, of providing for his family, of healing from wounds both visible and hidden. Your contribution doesn't just help rebuild a business—it helps restore a hero who never stopped serving, even when serving cost him everything.

The campaign is urgent - time is running out. Every day Natan waits is another day closer to losing his home, another day the trauma deepens, another day his children watch their father struggle, another day a national hero fights alone.

Natan ran toward danger for 27 years to save others. Today, we run toward him.

*Every shekel donated goes directly to Natan's rehabilitation and business restoration. No administrative fees. No delays. Just immediate, tangible help for a man who gave everything for others.*