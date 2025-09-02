A troubling incident has emerged from a hospital in the Belgian town of Knokke, where a 9-year-old girl received medical care only to have her medical file marred by what appears to be an antisemitic entry.

Following treatment for "traumatic pain in the lower part of the left arm," the attending doctor recorded the girl's allergies as "Jewish (Israeli)" without any medical justification. The comment was made in an official section of the patient's file, raising alarm over the breach of professional ethics.

According to an investigation by the JID organization for combating antisemitism, the doctor in question is of Middle Eastern descent and has posted anti-Israel content in Arabic on his social media accounts. JID announced it will file formal complaints with both the Belgian law enforcement and the national medical authorities.

"This is not only an antisemitic slur recorded in a child's medical file, but also a blatant violation of medical ethics," JID stated. "Such actions by a medical professional tarnish the integrity of the entire Belgian healthcare system."

JID further emphasized that this case reflects a disturbing pattern of behavior surfacing in medical institutions, particularly since October 7, when Jewish patients report growing unease when seeking treatment in parts of Europe. Instances have been noted in Ireland, Britain, Norway, and elsewhere, where Jews have encountered bias or opted to downplay their identity out of concern.

"Antisemitism must never become the norm, especially not in official medical documentation concerning a child," JID urged. "We expect the hospital and the Belgian Medical Council to address this matter with the utmost seriousness."

Ralph Pace, JID’s chairman, called the incident "a case of maximum severity," stressing that his organization will pursue every possible legal and disciplinary measure to ensure accountability. "Writing such a note in a medical report crosses every red line," he said.