In this week's Torah portion, we have the Mitzva - “When a man takes a new wife….” Deuteronomy. 24.5

This article explores the fascinating connection between quantum physics, Jewish mysticism, the enduring wisdom of the Torah and Kabbalah, and the union of a man and woman, revealing profound spiritual truths embedded within the structure of the atom.

Scientifically, an atom is the smallest unit of any substance—everything physical, including all elements, is made up of these fundamental particles. To give an idea of an atom's size, if it were scaled up to the size of a tennis ball, that tennis ball would be as large as the Earth.

The nucleus of an atom contains protons, which have a positive electric charge, and neutral neutrons. Electrons carry a negative charge and move quickly around the nucleus, taking up over 99% of the atom’s volume despite their tiny mass. This highlights the vast amount of space within the atom and forms the basis for a deeper exploration of material reality. Electron movement largely determines the size of an atom and is essential for how atoms bond with one another.

Mass relationships among atomic particles reveal greater complexity. Protons are approximately 1,836 ( 18-Chai and 36- double Chai) times heavier than electrons, while neutrons are slightly more massive than protons. Despite their tiny size, electrons occupy most of the atom’s volume, making atoms mostly empty space. For example, the hydrogen atom—one of the simplest—consists of about 99.999% empty space, which makes its proton appear very small compared to the atom’s overall size.

Beyond its physical properties, atomic structure draws compelling parallels with spiritual energies in Jewish mysticism. “Also, the [wisdom of] the world He put into their hearts….” Ecclesiastes 3:11 Everything in the vast world exists within each of us.

A positive charge represents male energy, a negative charge represents female energy, and neutrality represents God's balancing force. As the saying goes, "if Peace (another name for God Almighty) is here, everything is here.” Together, they embody the essential harmony needed for procreation, healthy family dynamics, and cosmic stability.

The difference in Hebrew spelling between the man and the woman is the letters Yud and Hay. When combined, these two letters spell the name of God. This triad of energies—the “Yud” of the man and the “Hay” of the woman—when united in divine blessing, represents the sacred union that embodies God's comprehensive and all-encompassing power. It symbolizes the essential balance needed in relationships and creation itself, illustrating how atomic dynamics mirror the interplay of forces in both life and spiritual existence.

Kabbalah suggests that all existence is shaped by opposing yet complementary forces—masculine and feminine, positive and negative—connected only through divine harmony. The proton represents masculine energy, the electron represents feminine energy, and the neutron embodies the unifying balance that binds them together.

At the subatomic level, the neutron, which plays a key role in balancing the positive charge of the proton and the negative charge of the electron, is actually the heaviest of the three primary atomic particles.

This fact has both physical and symbolic significance. Physically, the neutron’s greater mass and neutral charge help stabilize the nucleus by balancing the electrostatic repulsion between positively charged protons, effectively holding the atom together. Symbolically, in the context of spiritual teachings and Kabbalistic concepts, the neutron represents the essential harmonizing force—the "middle pillar"—that unites opposing energies (masculine and feminine, positive and negative).

Its relative size emphasizes the importance of including God as a balance and unity in both the microcosm of the atom and the macrocosm of existence, showing that harmony is not a passive or minor force but a powerful and vital presence essential for stability and creation.

A meaningful symbolic connection exists between the electron’s orbit and Jewish marriage customs. Electrons revolve around a nucleus within up to seven shells; similarly, in a Jewish wedding ceremony, the woman circles the man seven times beneath the Chuppa (wedding canopy), reflecting the up to seven principal energy levels in large atoms and symbolizing complete protection and spiritual unity. There are seven days of celebration reflected in the seven blessings recited on these occasions.

The number seven holds deep significance in Jewish mysticism: seven heavens as spiritual realms, seven days marking the completion of creation, and seven circuits around the Torah during Simchat Torah, celebrating holiness and joy. The electron’s sevenfold orbit physically embodies this sacred number, highlighting the link between spiritual teachings and scientific observation.

The atom acts as a miniature universe—a small-scale reflection of the wider cosmos. The interaction among male (positive), female (negative), and neutral energies within atoms symbolizes essential aspects of existence and connection. This encourages reflection on the complex relationship between the physical and spiritual worlds.

Electrons (the woman in our discussion here), which occupy most space in the atom, represent the connective force that links atoms together, paralleling the role of women as unifiers in family and community settings. “A person's home is primarily defined by his wife”. Talmud Yuma

Conversely, protons, as the core of the atom and representing a more potent force, symbolize men. Talmud Kidushin 80B. Both energies are essential for a healthy atom to function correctly, maintaining balance and well-being in the household and society. These dynamics align with Kabbalistic teachings on the male-female relationship.

These ideas highlight not only scientific facts about atomic structure but also timeless wisdom present in Torah traditions, increasingly reflected in contemporary scientific understanding. Exploring the intersection of faith and science encourages a deeper appreciation of these eternal truths.

In Kabbalistic thought, the physical universe reflects spiritual forces through the ten sefirot—divine emanations that balance masculine and feminine qualities, shaping creation. The atom mirrors this cosmic system, with the electron’s orbit representing polarity and the neutron embodying the harmonic balance needed to prevent destructive dualities. This idea of a "middle pillar" ensures the integration of opposites into a harmonious and stable whole.

The mostly empty space inside atoms, filled with rapidly moving particles, prompts philosophical reflections on the nature of existence. The concept of being “real” is questioned when recognizing that physical form is comprised mainly of void energy and motion. This aligns with the Kabbalistic idea of Ain Sof—the infinite and unknowable Divine source that both transcends and permeates physical reality.

The Torah's teaching that “God put the world inside of us” suggests that each person carries a reflection of the entire universe within them. The practices of Judaism are not random; they embody harmony and synergy with the universe on both spiritual and physical levels. This inner spiritual dynamic mirrors the external dance of atomic forces, encouraging respect, balance, and harmony within individuals and communities.

A key practical lesson appears in the plan for building healthy and sacred homes. Just as a stable atom relies on the coexistence of positive, negative, and neutral forces, a family or community’s foundation needs balanced relationships that respect both masculine and feminine energies. This approach creates miniature versions of divine peace and wholeness.

The synthesis of modern physics, Jewish tradition, and Kabbalistic wisdom portrays the atom as a sacred dance of positive, negative, and neutral energies. This model invites a reexamination not only of the physical world but also of the complex dynamics in human relationships and spiritual life.

